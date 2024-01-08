World

South Korea police arrest another man linked to attack on opposition leader

08 January 2024 - 11:05 By Hyunsu Yim and Hyonhee Shin
Lee was stabbed in the neck by a 67-year-old man who lunged at him with a knife after asking for his autograph during a visit to the southern port city of Busan.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

South Korean police on Monday arrested a man linked to an attack last week on opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was stabbed in the neck by a 67-year-old man who lunged at him with a knife after asking for his autograph during a visit to the southern port city of Busan. The man, who was only identified by his surname Kim, was arrested.

Police arrested another man, in his 70s, in the central city of Asan, where Kim lives, over charges of helping mail a letter written by Kim about his motive behind the attack to police, Yonhap said.

Calls to Busan police went unanswered.

Lee was recovering at a hospital in Seoul after undergoing surgery to repair a major blood vessel.

Reuters

