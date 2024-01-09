World

New caravan forms in Mexico as frustrated migrants complain about visa delays

09 January 2024 - 11:28 By Jacob Garcia
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Migrants taking part in a caravan toward the northern border rest at a park, in Los Corazones, Oaxaca state, Mexico, January 8, 2024.
Migrants taking part in a caravan toward the northern border rest at a park, in Los Corazones, Oaxaca state, Mexico, January 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

A new migrant caravan of approximately 2,000 people formed in southern Mexico on Monday, largely made up of people that have been on the move since Christmas Eve who say the Mexican government's promises of transit visas last week never materialised.

The migrants, including some carrying young children, are walking to the southern Oaxaca town of Tapanatepec, about 800 kilometres (480 miles) south of Mexico City by road. They hope to reach Tapanatepec by nightfall.

The group of mostly Central American and Caribbean migrants are ultimately headed for the US border, the caravan's leader Luis Villagran said.

Last week, the group had dispersed after boarding buses to processing centres in the hope of receiving travel permits, which would allow them and their families free transport through Mexico.

However, Villagran said most migrants never received the permits.

“We were waiting for two days for a response, and the third day immigration came,” said one Salvadoran migrant, Rosa Vasquez. “We signed the papers with an agreement with our lawyer... but they never gave a response.”

“Immigration lied to us. They just wanted to disperse the group.”

Mexican immigration authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“Everyone knows what our situation is,” said Carlos Vera, from Ecuador, as he walked along the highway. “We don't have another option.”

Last year, record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the US-Mexico border illegally, which for many was the culmination of a long journey across the continent.

More than half a million migrants — double the previous year's record — crossed the dangerous Darien Gap from South America into Central America, many fleeing poverty, crime and conflict and hoping to gain entry into the US.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  4. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  5. Vehicle crashes into White House gate World

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...