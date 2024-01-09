World

South Korea's parliament expected to pass bill to ban dog meat trade

09 January 2024 - 09:00 By Hyonhee Shin
FILE PHOTO: A dog in a cage is pictured during a protest to demand the government to scrap plans to pass a bill that would ban eating dog meat, in front of the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
Image: KIM HONG-JI
Image: KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday to phase out the eating and selling of dog meat, a move that would end the controversial centuries-old practice amid growing support for animal welfare in the country.

Eating dog meat was once seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer. But it has become a rarity — now eaten mostly by some older people — as more Koreans consider dogs as family pets and as criticism of how the dogs are slaughtered has grown.

Activists say most dogs are electrocuted or hanged when slaughtered for meat, though breeders and traders argue there has been progress in making the slaughtering more humane.

Support for the ban has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover who has adopted numerous stray dogs and cats with first lady Kim Keon Hee, also a vocal critic of dog meat consumption.

Proposed by the ruling party, the bill gained the nod from parliament's bipartisan agriculture committee on Monday for a vote in the 300-member, single-chamber assembly.

If passed, the legislation will take effect after a three-year grace period. Breaking the law would be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won (R425,935) in fines.

“The bill would see an end to the breeding and killing of dogs for human consumption,” said Borami Seo of Humane Society International Korea, an animal protection group. “We have reached a pivotal point to spare millions of dogs from this cruel industry.”

In a survey released on Monday by Animal Welfare Awareness, Research and Education, a Seoul-based think-tank, more than 94% of respondents said they had not eaten dog meat for the past year and about 93% said they would not do so in the future.

Previous efforts to prohibit dog meat have failed in the face of industry protests, and the bill seeks to provide compensation so that businesses can move out of the trade.

In November, a group of about 200 breeders of dogs for consumption held a rally near the presidential office, demanding the bill be scrapped.

The agriculture ministry has estimated that as of April 2022 some 1,100 farms were breeding 570,000 dogs to be served at around 1,600 restaurants.

The Korean Association of Edible Dogs, a coalition of breeders and sellers, said the ban will affect 3,500 farms raising 1.5 million dogs as well as 3,000 restaurants.

Reuters 

South Korea police arrest another man linked to attack on opposition leader

South Korean police on Monday arrested a man linked to an attack last week on opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap news ...
News
1 day ago

South Korea opposition leader leaves ICU after knife attack

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was out of intensive care and was recovering from surgery to repair a major vein that ...
News
5 days ago

North Korea fires 200 rounds at sea border; South islanders take shelter

North Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday near a disputed maritime border with South Korea in another escalation of tension between ...
News
3 days ago
