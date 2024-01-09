World

Vehicle crashes into White House gate

09 January 2024 - 08:05 By Jasper Ward
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A view of a vehicle that crashed into a perimeter gate of the White House, while US President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, US, January 8, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media.
A view of a vehicle that crashed into a perimeter gate of the White House, while US President Joe Biden was away on a trip, in Washington, US, January 8, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media.
Image: Andrew Leyden/via REUTERS

A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6pm. ET (0000 GMT) on Monday, the US Secret Service said.

US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as “the cause and manner” of the incident is being investigated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A Delaware man was charged last month with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into US President Joe Biden's motorcade.

The US Secret Service said “there was no protective interest associated with this event.”

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  4. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  5. KZN to introduce new number plates in December news

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...