World

Nepal police arrest 'Buddha boy' over allegations of rape, sexual abuse

10 January 2024 - 14:00 By Gopal Sharma
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
As a teenager, Bomjon became known as "Buddha boy" and he made international headlines in 2005 after followers said he could meditate motionless without any water, food or sleep for several days. Stock photo.
As a teenager, Bomjon became known as "Buddha boy" and he made international headlines in 2005 after followers said he could meditate motionless without any water, food or sleep for several days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jobjakraphan

A Nepali man who thousands believed was a reincarnation of the Buddha and who drew international attention as a teenager has been arrested over allegations of rape and sexual abuse, police said on Wednesday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal police said they arrested Ram Bahadur Bomjon, 33, on Tuesday from a house on the outskirts of Kathmandu where he had been hiding.

“Our team arrested him while he was trying to escape by jumping from the window of the house,” CIB said in a statement.

As a teenager, Bomjon became known as “Buddha boy” and he made international headlines in 2005 after followers said he could meditate motionless without any water, food or sleep for several days.

He drew more than 100,000 people to the dense forests of southeastern Nepal to see him sitting cross-legged beneath a tree.

Bomjon could not be reached for comment in police custody and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

CIB spokesperson Nawaraj Adhikari said Bomjon would be sent to Sarlahi district court which had issued an arrest warrant for him.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Philippines' Black Nazarene feast draws hundreds of thousands of devotees

The streets of the Philippine capital turned into a sea of maroon and yellow on Tuesday as hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees joined a ...
News
1 day ago

Bangladesh PM Hasina: From champion of democracy to iron lady

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once joined rivals in a fight to restore democracy, but her long reign in power has been marked by arrests of ...
News
1 day ago

Sobbing relatives of Nepal quake victims prepare for cremations

Sobbing relatives of victims from Nepal’s worst earthquake in eight years sat with the bodies of their loved ones on Sunday as rescuers looked for ...
News
2 months ago

Nepal earthquake kills at least 128, toll could rise, officials say

At least 128 people were killed and dozens injured in Nepal when a strong earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot, officials said on Saturday, ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe’s surging internet costs wreak havoc on small businesses Africa
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. South Africa battles Morocco to lead UN rights body Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...