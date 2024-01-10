US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the US military's central command said.
US Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported, adding this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November 19 last year.
Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Some shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.
The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.
US central command said 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by US and British forces.
Reuters
US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea — US military
Image: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
