World

China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference as conflict escalates

15 January 2024 - 08:00 By Bernard Orr and Ryan Woo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called for a timetable to implement a two-state solution as the Gaza conflict escalated. File photo.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called for a timetable to implement a two-state solution as the Gaza conflict escalated. File photo.
Image: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

China's foreign minister Wang Yi called for a larger, more authoritative Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a timetable to implement a two-state solution as the Gaza conflict escalated and the Red Sea became a new flash point.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo over the weekend, Wang said the international community should "listen" carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

His remarks were reported by the state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

"China calls for the convening of a larger-scale, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference, the formulation of a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the 'two-state solution', and support for the prompt resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks," Wang said.

Last week the US and Britain launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after the group attacked ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis said their attacks are a show of support for Palestinians and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

The US carried out an additional strike against Yemen's Houthi forces on Friday, after President Joe Biden's administration vowed to protect shipping ...
News
2 days ago

The Red Sea attacks have forced commercial ships to take a longer, costlier route around Africa, stoking concern about inflation and supply chain disruptions. They are also bringing the Gaza crisis much closer to China's investments in the Suez Canal east of Cairo.

China avoids being a direct party in any military conflicts, but said it is keen to raise its "international influence, appeal and power" to shape events through diplomacy.

Last week Wang said President Xi Jinping had "in-depth communication" with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Iran to persuade the Middle East powers to let go of past grievances.

Wang is travelling through Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and the Ivory Coast until Thursday.

China's top diplomat has also held talks with the secretary-general of the Arab League on the Gaza conflict and expressed concerns over the Red Sea, Xinhua reported.

The two diplomats said in a joint statement reported by Xinhua: "Influential countries, in particular, need to play an objective, impartial and constructive role in this regard."

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau

Canada does not accept the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice which accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, ...
News
1 day ago

Israel tells world court its actions in Gaza are self-defence

Israel's military actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence against Hamas and “other terrorist organisations”, the legal adviser for Israel's foreign ...
Politics
2 days ago

For Palestinians, ICJ genocide case against Israel is 'test for humanity'

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank welcomed the case brought by South Africa in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  4. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  5. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...