World

Trump-linked stocks jump after former president's emphatic win in Iowa Republican contest

16 January 2024 - 15:09 By Medha Singh
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Shares of Digital World Acquisition , the blank check firm set to take former US President Donald Trump's social media platform public, rose on Tuesday following his victory in the first Republican contest in Iowa for 2024 presidential race.

The stock rose 9.3% to $18.93 (R367) in premarket trading as the win strengthened Trump's case that his nomination is a foregone conclusion given his massive lead in the national polls.

Digital World shares have lost over 93% of their value in the past 12 months as the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, parent of social media platform Truth Social, faced multiple delays since it was announced in October 2021.

The company last month said it expected the deal to close as soon as the first quarter of 2024.

Trump had vowed to stick exclusively with the new platform after he was banned by Twitter following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

However, he returned to X.com, formerly Twitter, in August months after his ban was reversed by new owner Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, software developer Phunware Inc, which was hired by Trump's 2020 presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app, jumped about 60% to 12 cents on Tuesday.

About 41-million Phunware shares changed hands by 6.30am ET, the most among stocks trading across US exchanges before the opening bell.

Shares of video-sharing platform Rumble, popular with conservatives, gained 2.4% to $3.47 in low premarket volume.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump says he knows his VP pick, open to mending ties with rivals

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, said on Wednesday he knows who he wants to be his vice president and was ...
News
5 days ago

Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa

Donald Trump used his first visit to Iowa this year to attack Republican competitor Nikki Haley and to hit back against Democratic President Joe ...
News
1 week ago

Maine elections official disqualifies Trump from presidential primary ballot

Maine on Thursday disqualified Donald Trump from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election, becoming the second state to bar ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trump wins Michigan state court battle to qualify for primary election ballot

Donald Trump scored a victory on Wednesday in his fight against challenges to his eligibility to run for the White House again when Michigan's top ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Daughter in dock after Limpopo education official's murder South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. ‘It was a freak accident’, say Tshwane metro cops after man hit by official ... South Africa
  5. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...