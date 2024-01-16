World

US military helicopters to deploy to Japan's earthquake zone

16 January 2024 - 10:52 By Yukiko Toyoda, Nobuhiro Kubo, Tim Kelly, Kaori Kaneko and Kiyoshi Takenaka
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Authorities have been warning survivors, many of whom are living in evacuation centres, to guard against freezing temperatures with heavy snow hitting the area in recent days.
Authorities have been warning survivors, many of whom are living in evacuation centres, to guard against freezing temperatures with heavy snow hitting the area in recent days.
Image: Reuters/ File photo

US military helicopters in Japan will deploy to the earthquake-hit Noto peninsula on the country's west coast to help with relief efforts, Japanese defence minister Minoru Kihara said on Tuesday.

Japan has asked the US forces to help deliver relief materials as its Self-Defence Forces are currently focusing on transporting evacuees, Kihara said.

“From Wednesday January 17 on, the US forces in Japan plan to transport relief goods to Noto airport with UH-60 helicopters for disaster victims, while using the Air Self-Defence Force's Komatsu base as headquarters,” Kihara said.

More than 220 people are confirmed to have died in the January 1 quake that destroyed thousands of homes, vital infrastructure including roads, bridges and port facilities, and knocked out power in the isolated area.

Relief efforts have also been hampered by strong aftershocks that rescuers fear could trigger landslides and further damage weakened structures.

Authorities have been warning survivors, many of whom are living in evacuation centres, to guard against freezing temperatures with heavy snow hitting the area in recent days.

The quake is Japan's deadliest since 2016 when quakes in the southwestern region of Kumamoto claimed 276 lives.

US forces have been stationed in Japan since World War 2, marking the country's biggest military presence abroad.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Toyota to restart vehicle plants in Japan after earthquake

Aftershocks continue from the magnitude 7.6 quake that ravaged Japan's western coast and many of its suppliers and their affiliates are in affected ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Capetonian tells of Japan’s response during New Year’s earthquake

Japanese resident and former Capetonian Martin Bryksi speaks highly about the country's preparedness and emergency response to earthquakes.
News
1 week ago

Doomed Japan plane on third quake mission when runway disaster hit

A Coast Guard plane was making its third emergency trip to an earthquake zone within 24 hours when it collided with a passenger jet at a very busy ...
News
1 week ago

Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

Rescuers raced against the clock on Wednesday searching for survivors of an earthquake in western Japan that killed at least 65, while evacuees ...
News
1 week ago

Massive earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Despite some cheats and poor printing, Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric ... South Africa
  3. City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line South Africa
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...