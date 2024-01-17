World

Israeli military says it eliminated 'terrorist cell' in West Bank's Balata camp

17 January 2024 - 09:00 By Ali Sawafta
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Palestinians look on as bulldozers remove the debris from the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 17, 2024.
Palestinians look on as bulldozers remove the debris from the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 17, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces eliminated a “terrorist cell” during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus.

The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the “head of terrorist infrastructure” of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members.

An unidentified charred body arrived at Rafidia governmental hospital in Nablus after Israeli forces bombed a vehicle near Balata camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa
  3. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  4. Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay South Africa
  5. Cape businesswoman Nicole Johnson’s bail application rejected after ‘new facts’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.
Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1