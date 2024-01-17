The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces eliminated a “terrorist cell” during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus.
The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the “head of terrorist infrastructure” of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members.
An unidentified charred body arrived at Rafidia governmental hospital in Nablus after Israeli forces bombed a vehicle near Balata camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Reuters
Israeli military says it eliminated 'terrorist cell' in West Bank's Balata camp
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces eliminated a “terrorist cell” during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus.
The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the “head of terrorist infrastructure” of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members.
An unidentified charred body arrived at Rafidia governmental hospital in Nablus after Israeli forces bombed a vehicle near Balata camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos