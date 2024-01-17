Japan Coast Guard Shohei Ishi said on Wednesday that he "deeply apologises" over a collision of aircraft at Haneda airport on January 2.
He also said the coast guard "will thoroughly work to ensure safe operations and prevent a recurrence".
Reuters
Japan Coast Guard chief: apologises over aircraft collision at Haneda
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images/ File photo
