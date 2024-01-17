World

Japan Coast Guard chief: apologises over aircraft collision at Haneda

17 January 2024 - 09:00 By Kaori Kaneko
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Haneda Airport
Haneda Airport
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images/ File photo

Japan Coast Guard Shohei Ishi said on Wednesday that he "deeply apologises" over a collision of aircraft at Haneda airport on January 2.

He also said the coast guard "will thoroughly work to ensure safe operations and prevent a recurrence".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Doomed Japan plane on third quake mission when runway disaster hit

A Coast Guard plane was making its third emergency trip to an earthquake zone within 24 hours when it collided with a passenger jet at a very busy ...
News
1 week ago

Japan Airlines counts losses from wrecked Tokyo plane

Japan Airlines on Thursday said it expected losses of more than $100m (R1.87bn) after one of its planes was destroyed when it collided with another ...
News
1 week ago

Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport

All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped from a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa
  3. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  4. Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay South Africa
  5. Cape businesswoman Nicole Johnson’s bail application rejected after ‘new facts’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.
Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1