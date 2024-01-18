World

Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai firework factory, no survivors found

18 January 2024 - 09:45 By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a firework factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place midafternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” Srettha's office said.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  3. Early home time for KZN schools after level 5 storm warning South Africa
  4. More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Boy Mamabolo kisses 'comrade'
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances