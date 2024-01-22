"Areas impacted by acid violence in countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan are those areas where there's a large industrial fashion base,” ASTi executive director Jaf Shah told Reuters.
"The lookbook is an advocacy tool designed to raise awareness and encourage companies to take action to help prevent attacks by introducing stricter controls around corrosive substances that have been weaponised predominantly by men against women.”
He said the lookbook's target audience were senior executives working in the fashion industry.
As well as portraits of Lefranc, the Tear Couture lookbook focuses on countries with textile industries and acid attacks that have occurred there.
Shah said at least 10,000 acid attacks occur around the world each year, but under-reporting remains a big issue.
"Very few countries have acid attacks as a specific offence so we don't really know the total number of attacks occurring globally," he said.
Lefranc's since jailed attacker, who she said harassed her after she split with him, had posed as a delivery man when he doused her with acid.
“I was crawling on my arms, I couldn’t walk, and I saw my arm was melting like an aspirin and I said to myself ‘You’re dying here’,” she said.
The mother of three, whose face and body are laced with scars, spent three months in a coma after the attack and has undergone more than 100 operations.
“I said to myself, ‘If you’re still alive it’s for a reason. There must be a reason’," she said.
"Even before what happened I was a fighter. I was always busy and I did not want to stay locked up at home and give him the satisfaction."
Reuters
Acid attack survivor fronts fashion book in new awareness campaign
Image: TWITTER / @SIZ33/via REUTERS
Sitting in her home in the Belgian town of Nivelles, acid attack survivor and campaigner Patricia Lefranc flicks through a sleek book of pictures of her shot by British fashion photographer Rankin.
In one, she holds a photo of herself before the devastating 2009 attack by an ex. Others show her in different poses throughout the lookbook, a photo catalogue typically used by fashion brands.
“I have learnt to see myself after (the attack). If I had seen this photo of myself five or six years ago I would have been in tears," Lefranc said.
"It’s going to sound harsh to say it, but, I’ve learnt (to live with) this ugliness. It’s me."
Lefranc, 59, features in a new campaign by Rankin and charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTi) seeking to raise awareness about the devastating effects of acid violence and the geographical correlation between industry use of corrosives, namely in fashion and textiles, and the frequency of attacks.
KZN woman in court for allegedly ordering acid attack on matric pupil
"Areas impacted by acid violence in countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan are those areas where there's a large industrial fashion base,” ASTi executive director Jaf Shah told Reuters.
"The lookbook is an advocacy tool designed to raise awareness and encourage companies to take action to help prevent attacks by introducing stricter controls around corrosive substances that have been weaponised predominantly by men against women.”
He said the lookbook's target audience were senior executives working in the fashion industry.
As well as portraits of Lefranc, the Tear Couture lookbook focuses on countries with textile industries and acid attacks that have occurred there.
Shah said at least 10,000 acid attacks occur around the world each year, but under-reporting remains a big issue.
"Very few countries have acid attacks as a specific offence so we don't really know the total number of attacks occurring globally," he said.
Lefranc's since jailed attacker, who she said harassed her after she split with him, had posed as a delivery man when he doused her with acid.
“I was crawling on my arms, I couldn’t walk, and I saw my arm was melting like an aspirin and I said to myself ‘You’re dying here’,” she said.
The mother of three, whose face and body are laced with scars, spent three months in a coma after the attack and has undergone more than 100 operations.
“I said to myself, ‘If you’re still alive it’s for a reason. There must be a reason’," she said.
"Even before what happened I was a fighter. I was always busy and I did not want to stay locked up at home and give him the satisfaction."
Reuters
READ MORE:
Man allegedly murdered ex-lover’s boyfriend by stabbing him with bottle
Taxi driver who murdered his lover and attempted suicide gets life in jail
'She asked us to kill her husband': Ex-cop Nomsa Mudau on trial with serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos