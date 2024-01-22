World

UN's Guterres condemns Israel for 'heartbreaking' killings in Gaza

22 January 2024 - 09:00 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Israeli soldier carries a weapon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel January 21, 2024.
An Israeli soldier carries a weapon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel January 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for the “heartbreaking” deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and called it unacceptable to resist statehood for the Palestinian people.

“Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general,” Guterres said at the opening of a summit of the G77+China in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

“This is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. The Middle East is a tinderbox, we must do all we can to prevent conflict from igniting across the region.”

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after the Islamist militant group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in which Israeli officials say more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and 240 taken hostage.

Israel's campaign has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities on Sunday, and displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people from their homes.

Over the course of the war, the Israeli military has expressed regret for civilian deaths but it accuses Hamas of operating in densely populated areas and using civilians as human shields, a charge the group denies.

Guterres added that the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is totally unacceptable, saying denying Palestinians the right to statehood “would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Saturday to push back against US President Joe Biden's remarks about Palestinian statehood after the war against Hamas ends. His office said that in talks on Friday with Biden, Netanyahu “reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty”.

Guterres was in Kampala to attend the summits of G77+China and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Leaders and senior officials from dozens of countries including SA, Iran, China, Turkey, Cuba, India, Vietnam and others attended the meetings.

The G77+China is a group of 134 developing countries that champions the common interests of countries from the global south.

A document released late Saturday at the end of the NAM summit included a condemnation of “the illegal Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip, the indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian objects, the forced displacement of the Palestinian population” and called for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  3. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  4. Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga pensioner found in possession of 106 guns to appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted