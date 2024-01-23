World

Philippines will not 'lift a finger' to assist ICC's drug war probe

23 January 2024 - 09:22 By Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ICC in July rejected an appeal by Manila and allowed an investigation to resume into the thousands of killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' and other suspected rights abuses.
The ICC in July rejected an appeal by Manila and allowed an investigation to resume into the thousands of killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' and other suspected rights abuses.
Image: 123RF/romayanu

The Philippine government will not co-operate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into a brutal anti-narcotics campaign, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday.

“I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty. Therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” Marcos told reporters, reiterating his earlier position.

The ICC in July rejected an appeal by Manila and allowed an investigation to resume into the thousands of killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte's 'war on drugs' and other suspected rights abuses.

Marcos said ICC investigators can come and visit “as ordinary people” but the government will not assist them.

Marcos' remarks followed a statement made by his justice minister who last week told Kyodo News the government may allow an ICC probe if legal procedures were followed, a move which Duterte's camp maintained was illegal.

“Allowing the ICC to conduct its probe in our country, in brazen violation of the constitution, is an absolute surrender of our birthright as a sovereign nation,” Salvador Panelo, Duterte's former presidential spokesperson, said in a message.

The Philippines officially withdrew from the international tribunal in 2019 after then President Duterte questioned its authority to investigate the campaign against illegal drugs that killed thousands of people.

Police say they killed 6,200 dealers who resisted arrest during anti-drug operations during Duterte's term. Many thousands more users and peddlers were gunned down during the crackdown, in what authorities said were vigilante killings. Rights groups and some victims accuse the police of systematic cover-ups and executions, which they deny.

In November, Marcos said he was studying the Philippines' return to the ICC's fold, months after saying he would cut off contact with the tribunal.

Reuters 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Four killed, three injured in mass shooting at Mpumalanga tavern South Africa
  3. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  4. Joburg EMS calls off search for woman swept away in Sunninghill during floods ... South Africa
  5. Thabi Leoka quits Amplats board after doctorate scandal South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted