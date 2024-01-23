Trump defamation trial delayed by Covid-19 concerns; he could testify on Wednesday

Donald Trump may be set to testify in the writer E. Jean Carroll's latest civil defamation trial in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, after a two-day postponement triggered by Covid-19 concerns.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan cancelled testimony on Monday after one juror who felt ill was sent home for a Covid-19 test, and Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said she caught a fever after dining with her parents, one of whom contracted the virus.

Tuesday's trial session was later also cancelled, a court officer said.

The trial concerns Trump's June 2019 denials of Carroll's claim that he raped the former Elle magazine advice columnist in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

A different jury last May ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million over a similar October 2022 denial.

Kaplan has ruled that the first trial established that Trump defamed and sexually abused Carroll.

The only issue for the nine jurors in the second trial is how much money Trump should pay Carroll, if any. Carroll, 80, is seeking at least $10 million.

Before the postponement, Habba said Trump “had been planning to testify” after Carroll's lawyers finished presenting their case.

Trump plans to be in New Hampshire on Tuesday for that state's Republican presidential primary, where he has been leading in opinion polls.

The winner of the nomination is expected to face President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, in November.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said she had a “very short” amount of testimony left to present.

Habba and her co-counsel, Michael Madaio, tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday. Neither they nor Trump wore masks in the courtroom.