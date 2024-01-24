World

Italy rejects Russian claim Italian officer was killed in Ukraine

24 January 2024 - 12:35 By Angelo Amante
“The Italian Defence firmly denies this macabre lie published on the “X” account of the Russian Embassy in SA and warns the sowers of hatred against continuing to spread this horrendous fake news,” the statement said.
Image: 123RF/bumbledee

Italy on Wednesday denied a Russian claim that an Italian military officer was killed in Ukraine, calling it fake news used as a weapon for psychological warfare.

The Italian defence ministry said Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Castiglia died in Italy of natural causes, after the Russian embassy in SA reposted reports that Castiglia had been found dead in Ukraine.

“The Italian Defence firmly denies this macabre lie published on the “X” account of the Russian Embassy in SA and warns the sowers of hatred against continuing to spread this horrendous fake news,” the statement said.

“Is this how psychological warfare is fought, renewing the grief of the family of Lieutenant Colonel Claudio Castiglia?,” the Italian statement said.

Last month, the Italian cabinet passed a decree that allows it to supply Kyiv with military equipment until the end of 2024, to support its war effort against the Russian invasion and protect its civilians.

Reuters

