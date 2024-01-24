World

Russia's parliament approves property confiscation for spreading 'fakes' about army

24 January 2024 - 13:45 By Felix Light
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputies attend a plenary session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to discuss a bill allowing the confiscation of property from those convicted of a number of crimes including spreading "deliberately false information" about the Russian army, in Moscow, Russia January 24, 2024.
Deputies attend a plenary session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to discuss a bill allowing the confiscation of property from those convicted of a number of crimes including spreading "deliberately false information" about the Russian army, in Moscow, Russia January 24, 2024.
Image: Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's State Duma on Wednesday passed the first stage of a bill allowing the confiscation of property from those convicted of a number of crimes including spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian army.

The measure will also apply to those found guilty of “discrediting” the armed forces, calling for sanctions against Russia or inciting extremist activity.

The Duma, parliament's lower house, passed the bill in the first of three required readings by 395 votes to 3.

It would allow the state to seize the property of Russians who have left the country and have criticised the war in Ukraine, but who continue to rely on revenue from renting out their houses or apartments in Russia.

Since sending its army into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has intensified a long-running clampdown on all forms of political dissent. Under laws passed in March of that year, discrediting the armed forces or spreading false information about them are already punishable by long jail terms.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate South Africa
  2. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  3. 'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...