German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday had to interrupt a visit to Djibouti after her government plane was forced to fly to Saudi Arabia instead as it lacked a permit to fly over Eritrea, a delegation source and local media said.
Djibouti was the first stop of Baerbock's three-day trip to East Africa, where she is scheduled to hold talks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Kenya and South Sudan are the next destinations on the agenda.
Last August Baerbock's planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.
Reuters
German minister's plane diverted from Djibouti due to lack of permit
Image: Henry Nicholls/ WPA Pool via Getty Images
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday had to interrupt a visit to Djibouti after her government plane was forced to fly to Saudi Arabia instead as it lacked a permit to fly over Eritrea, a delegation source and local media said.
Djibouti was the first stop of Baerbock's three-day trip to East Africa, where she is scheduled to hold talks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Kenya and South Sudan are the next destinations on the agenda.
Last August Baerbock's planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.
Reuters
READ MORE:
German foreign minister calls off Australia trip due to plane issues
Hungary could ratify Nato membership for Finland, Sweden in March
Germany calls on Turkey to refrain from incursion into northern Syria
Germany steps up pressure for EU to impose sanctions on Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos