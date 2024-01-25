World

German minister's plane diverted from Djibouti due to lack of permit

25 January 2024 - 08:20 By Alexander Ratz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Annalena Baerbock, federal minister for foreign affairs of Germany.
Annalena Baerbock, federal minister for foreign affairs of Germany.
Image: Henry Nicholls/ WPA Pool via Getty Images

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday had to interrupt a visit to Djibouti after her government plane was forced to fly to Saudi Arabia instead as it lacked a permit to fly over Eritrea, a delegation source and local media said.

Djibouti was the first stop of Baerbock's three-day trip to East Africa, where she is scheduled to hold talks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Kenya and South Sudan are the next destinations on the agenda.

Last August Baerbock's planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated mechanical issues with her government plane.

Reuters

READ MORE:

German foreign minister calls off Australia trip due to plane issues

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday her planned weeklong trip to the Indo-Pacific region had to be cancelled due to repeated ...
News
5 months ago

Hungary could ratify Nato membership for Finland, Sweden in March

Hungary's parliament could ratify Nato membership for Finland and Sweden early next month, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the preliminary ...
News
11 months ago

Germany calls on Turkey to refrain from incursion into northern Syria

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called on Turkey to refrain from a ground invasion of northern Syria and military strikes in ...
News
1 year ago

Germany steps up pressure for EU to impose sanctions on Iran

Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday she wanted the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran following the death of a young woman in police ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial | Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  3. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  4. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  5. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...
Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash