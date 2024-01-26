World

EU says it expects full implementation of World Court orders by Israel and Hamas

26 January 2024 - 18:11 By Reuters
The International Court of Justice on Friday ruled that Hamas must release unconditionally all Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza.
Image: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The European Union on Friday said it expected Israel and Hamas to fully comply with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The UN's top court on Friday ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and to do more to help civilians - although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

It called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release all the hostages they hold.

"Orders of the International Court of Justice are binding on the parties and they must comply with them. The European Union expects their full, immediate and effective implementation," the European Commission said in a statement.

