International reaction to ICJ ruling on Gaza war

26 January 2024 - 16:56 By Reuters
The president of the ICJ, judge Joan Donoghue.
Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek. Courtesy of the ICJ

The UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. But it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire, as requested by South Africa.

Here are some reactions to the ruling:

SOUTH AFRICAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

“Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.

“There is no credible basis for Israel to continue to claim that its military actions are in full compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention, having regard to the court's ruling.

“South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do.”

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

“Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people. Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself.

“The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it's outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it.

“Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organisation.

“On October 7, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again. Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians.”

PALESTINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RIYAD AL-MALIKI

“The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, [and] they ruled in favour of humanity and international law.

“We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the court are implemented, including by Israel, the occupying power. This is a binding legal obligation.

“The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law. It should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity.”

SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIAL SAMI ABU ZUHRI

“The [ICJ] ruling is an important development that contributes to isolating [Israel’s] occupation and exposing its crimes in Gaza. We call for compelling the occupation to implement the court’s decisions.”

HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER REED BRODY

“The ICJ didn't give South Africa all it wanted, but this ruling is a resounding vindication of Pretoria’s decision to bring the case and a powerful indictment of Israeli policy.

“Most importantly, whatever the Israeli government may say, this binding order will put pressure on Israel, directly and through its allies, to end the collective punishment of the people of Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid ...

“Finally, after almost four months of death and destruction, Israel has faced a legal reckoning for its actions.”

ISRAELI NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER ITAMAR BEN-GVIR

“Hague-shmague” — post on X, Ben-Gvir being the first Israeli official to comment on the ruling after the court ended its reading.

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTRY

“Spain calls on all parties to respect and comply with these measures in their entirety. Once again, Spain reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of the hostages, immediate and regular humanitarian access, and the need to move towards establishing the two-state solution.”

Reuters

