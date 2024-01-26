World

UN aid agency probes staff suspected of role in Israel attacks

26 January 2024 - 16:21 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli flags flutter near a screen counting the time since Israeli hostages were taken by Hamas gunmen on October 7, amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 26, 2024.
Israeli flags flutter near a screen counting the time since Israeli hostages were taken by Hamas gunmen on October 7, amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 26, 2024.
Image: TYRONE SIU/Reuters

The UN aid agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas and that it had severed ties with these staff members.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General.

“To protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation to establish the truth without delay.”

UNRWA, established in 1949 after the first Arab-Israeli war, provides services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

UNRWA has provided aid and used its facilities to shelter people fleeing bombardment and a ground offensive launched by Israel in Gaza after the October attacks, in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 253 people taken hostage.

“These shocking allegations come as more than 2-million people in Gaza depend on lifesaving assistance that the agency has been providing since the war began,” Lazzarini said.

Israel's offensive has laid waste to much of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

UNRWA, whose biggest donors in 2022 were the US, Germany, the EU and Sweden, has repeatedly said its capacity to render humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza is on the verge of collapse.

Reuters

MORE:

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. ...
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza ...
Politics
2 hours ago

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

The UN's top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible.
Politics
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls 'family meeting' on world court ruling over SA vs Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Friday evening on the International Court of Justice order regarding South Africa's genocide ...
Politics
3 hours ago

'Decisive victory for international rule of law': South Africa welcomes world court order on war in Gaza

South Africa says it hopes Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ceasefire inherent in ICJ ruling, says Pandor, while Netanyahu says Israel respects law but rejects genocide claims

Israel will have to halt fighting in the besieged Gaza strip if it wants to adhere to the orders of the International Court of Justice, minister of ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'I dreamt we came home' says Israeli girl released from Gaza World
  2. Rubik's Cube-loving 9-year-old among hostages freed from Gaza World
  3. Ceasefire takes hold in Gaza ahead of hostage release, aid enters enclave World
  4. EXPLAINER | What do we know about Israeli hostages in Gaza? World

Most read

  1. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  2. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  3. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Enoch Godongwana bribe claims are ‘unlawful, spurious’, court finds South Africa

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’