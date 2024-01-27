World

Strong quake in southern Guatemala jolts residents, felt in El Salvador

27 January 2024 - 09:43 By Sofia Menchu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Officials in El Salvador described the quake as “strong” and said they were monitoring developments.
Officials in El Salvador described the quake as “strong” and said they were monitoring developments.
Image: 123RF/enterfobay/flie photo

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala late on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), causing some to flee their homes and with early reports of damage to buildings.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring El Salvador.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, just past midnight, while many slept.

Officials in El Salvador described the quake as “strong” and said they were monitoring developments.

The earthquake's epicentre was near the Guatemalan town of Taxisco, about 60 miles (100km) south of the capital Guatemala City, where alarms sounded and some frightened residents evacuated their homes.

USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 108km (67 miles).

Parts of the façade of a church in the town of San Pablo Jocopilas, northwest of the quake's epicentre, fell down, said Guatemala's emergency services agency CONRED.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  2. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  3. International reaction to ICJ ruling on Gaza war World
  4. Feared taxi boss Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela sentenced to 30 years in prison for ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’