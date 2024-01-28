World

Iran simultaneously launches three satellites

28 January 2024
Iran on Saturday dismissed European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Sorayya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country’s legitimate right.
Image: Iran's Ministry of Defence/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS /File photo

Iran simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time on Sunday using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket developed by the Ministry of Defence, state media reported.

One satellite weighing 32kg (70 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450km (280 miles), with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, the reports said.

The larger satellite, named “Mahda” and built by Iran's Space Agency, is meant to test the accuracy of the Simorgh rocket in delivering multiple cargoes to space.

Iran launched its Sorayya satellite into orbit this month with a rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, raising concerns among European powers that the space launch vehicle's technology could be used for the development of long-range ballistic missile systems.

