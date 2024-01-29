World

France wants EU law changes 'this week' to quell farmers' protest

29 January 2024 - 13:14 By Tassilo Hummel and Geert de Clercq
Belgian farmers use their tractors to block the A42 highway as they protest over prices pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, near Namur, Belgium, January 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, to help the country's farmers, its farming minister said on Monday.

The French government is battling to try to contain nationwide protests from farmers, who are demanding better pay and living conditions, with many set to converge on Paris on Monday.

Belgian farmers also began a protest on Monday, with many farmers across Europe complaining that the European Union is not doing enough to help them in the face of international competition and globalisation.

“In the coming 48 hours, there will be certain measures we will put on the table,” French Farming Minister Fesneau told France 2 TV.

Fesneau said one area of contention which France would look to change to help the country's farmers was a European Union nature law passed last year.

Last year, the European parliament on Wednesday voted to pass a fiercely contested

law to restore degraded natural ecosystems.

The legislation will require countries to introduce measures restoring nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030. The aim is to reverse the decline of Europe's natural habitats — 81% of which are classed as being in poor health.

However, many farmers have complained this could impact their businesses.

Reuters

