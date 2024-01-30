World

Nearly 100 dead or missing migrants in Mediterranean so far in 2024

30 January 2024 - 08:19 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes near a tourist boat on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, on September 18 2023. File photo.
An Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes near a tourist boat on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, on September 18 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Nearly 100 migrants have died or disappeared in the central and eastern Mediterranean since the beginning of 2024, more than double the toll recorded last year during the same period, the UN migration agency said on Monday.

The comment was made during an Italy-Africa Conference in Rome attended by more than two dozen African leaders and European Union officials to discuss economic ties and ways to curb undocumented migration to Europe.

“The latest record of deaths and disappearances is a stark reminder that a comprehensive approach that includes safe and regular pathways ... is the only solution that will benefit migrants and states alike,” said Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM's Missing Migrants Project found that 3,041 migrants were dead or went missing in the Mediterranean last year — a significant increase over the 2,411 toll in 2022.

Earlier this month, some 40 Tunisian migrants went missing after setting off in a boat towards the Italian coast.

Tunisia has replaced Libya as a main departure point for Mediterranean crossings for people fleeing poverty and conflict.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Italy's Meloni pledges new partnership with Africa

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, ...
News
4 hours ago

Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season operation

While facilitating the legitimate movement of more than 5-million travellers in and out of South Africa between December 6 2023 and January 18, the ...
News
1 day ago

Brazil will need to resettle those hit by climate disasters, minister says

Brazil will need to relocate citizens in areas that have been hit repeatedly by storms and other disasters supercharged by climate change, the ...
News
1 week ago

Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable: China

China on Wednesday said a situation in which national security restrictions severely impede global growth due to “the politicisation of economic and ...
News
3 weeks ago

US to reopen border crossings as illegal immigration drops

The US will reopen four legal US-Mexico border crossings on Thursday as high levels of illegal immigration have receded and freed up personnel, US ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win ... South Africa
  3. Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season ... South Africa
  4. Eight alleged fraudsters who obtained R250,000 by dubious means in court South Africa
  5. UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency after terror attacks, ... World

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances