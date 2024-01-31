World

Musk tops list of largest US corporate pay packages

31 January 2024 - 10:00 By Tom Hals
A judge has invalidated CEO Elon Musk's record $56bn pay package from Tesla. File photo.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A judge on Tuesday invalidated CEO Elon Musk's record $56bn (R1.05-trillion) pay package from Tesla, which was approved by the company's shareholders in 2018.

Tesla estimated in 2018 that the fair value of Musk's award on the grant date was $2.284bn, according to Equilar.

Below is a look at some of the largest corporate compensation agreements based on the estimated value of the equity awards on the date the awards were granted, as compiled by Equilar, which specialises in corporate pay analysis. The recipients were CEOs unless noted.

  • Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, $1.385bn 2008
  • Alexander Karp, Palantir, $1.099bn 2020
  • Daniel Och, Sculptor Capital Management, $919m 2008
  • Jeffrey Terry Green, The Trade Desk, $835m 2021
  • Vladimir Tenev, Robinhood Markets $796m 2021
  • Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone, $729m 2007
  • Michael Douglas Rees, co-president Blue Owl Capital, $701m 2021
  • Evan Spiegel, Snap, $638m 2017
  • Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood Markets, $594m 2021
  • Peter Dore Rawlinson, Lucid Group $566m 2021

The data for the Blackstone Group and Sculptor Capital Management in 2007-2008 include expensed values of equity awards. The data was compiled in August 2023.

Reuters

