World

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves faces sexual assault charge in Spain

05 February 2024 - 13:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brazil soccer player Dani Alves in court during the first day of his trial in Barcelona, Spain, on February 5 2024.
Brazil soccer player Dani Alves in court during the first day of his trial in Barcelona, Spain, on February 5 2024.
Image: D.Zorrakino/Pool via REUTERS

Former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves went on trial on Monday charged with sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom at a nightclub in the city in 2022.

The 40-year-old defender was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand in the city since then.

Alves initially denied any sexual encounter with the woman, who he said he did not know. He later said he had consensual sex with his accuser, adding he had denied it to protect his marriage.

The case has attracted significant attention not only because of Alves' profile but because sexual assault is a dominant political theme in Spain, more notably since the alleged non-consensual kiss Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales planted on the lips of a female player after her team's Soccer World Cup win last August.

In Spain a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to jail time of between four and 15 years.

A Spanish public prosecutor is seeking a nine-year prison term and for Alves to pay damages worth €150,000 (R3m) to the woman.

Alves appeared before the court on Monday. His mother and brother were seen arriving while his lawyer and the victim's lawyer were also seen entering the building.

A panel of three judges will oversee the trial which is expected to last three days at Barcelona's highest court. It will include the testimony of Alves, the alleged victim and about 30 other people.

The alleged victim will testify from behind a screen, and in the recording of the trial her voice and image will be distorted to protect her identity.

The 2016 gang-rape of a teenager during the San Fermin bull-running festival led to the toughening of sexual violence laws in Spain and triggered national soul-searching on the topic, as gender violence rates remain high.

Alves is one of the most successful footballers in history, having won more than 40 trophies for his country and clubs such as Barcelona. After his arrest he was fired by Mexico's Pumas UNAM.

READ MORE:

Brazil's Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

A Spanish judge ordered Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona ...
Sport
1 year ago

Spain’s women players to end boycott after federation commits to change

Spain's World Cup-winning squad agreed to end their boycott of the national team early on Wednesday after the country's football federation (RFEF) ...
Sport
4 months ago

Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

Strong sanctions must be implemented to combat racism, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan said after he briefly left the pitch in protest during a 3-2 ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sundowns confirm the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of star midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Motorist arrested for ‘interfering’ with VIP blue light convoy South Africa
  3. Powerball jackpot winner claims his R121m winnings South Africa
  4. National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1 South Africa
  5. Musa Keys, Boity Thulo, Tholsi Pillay, Anele Mdoda at Grammy African nominee ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...