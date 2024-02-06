World

Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemen's Hodeidah coast — UKMTO, Ambrey

06 February 2024 - 07:27 By Yomna Ehab
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Tomahawk missile is launched from the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely against what the US military describes as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3 2024.
A Tomahawk missile is launched from the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely against what the US military describes as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3 2024.
Image: US NAVY/REUTERS

A cargo ship in the Red Sea suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.

The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side and a small craft was seen on its port side. The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO note said.

UKMTO received the report just after midnight GMT.

Ambrey said the Barbados-flagged, general cargo ship owned by a British company incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing south east through the Red Sea. No injuries were reported, the ship performed evasive manoeuvres and continued its journey, Ambrey said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to reroute to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa, and also stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

There was no immediate comment in Houthi-run media on the incident.

The US and Britain a month ago began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the months of attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The US military said its forces conducted a strike in self-defence on Monday afternoon Yemen time against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) that it said presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

Reuters 

READ MORE

Yemen's Houthis vow response after US, British strikes

The United States and Britain launched strikes against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, in the second day of major US operations against Iran-linked ...
News
1 day ago

US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups: Sullivan

The United States intends to launch further strikes at Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, the White House national security adviser said on ...
News
1 day ago

US strikes multiple drones in Yemen, American official says

The United States struck up to 10 unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch, a US official said late on Wednesday, amid escalating ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, sons set to rally around him World
  3. 'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa South Africa
  4. One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with ... South Africa
  5. Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...