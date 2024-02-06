World

Spain to invest $502m in desalination plants in Catalonia amid drought

06 February 2024 - 12:20 By Inti Landauro
Barcelona's water desalination plant operates as Catalonia drought triggers water curbs in El Prat de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain, January 18, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/ Albert Gea/File Photo

Spain will invest 467 million euros ($502 million) in two desalination plants on the Catalan coast as the northeastern region grapples with a three-year drought.

The plants will be built north and south of Barcelona, Spain's second largest city, and will have annual capacity to treat 80 million cubic metres (21 billion gallons), the Environment Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The plants will start operating in 2028 and 2029, the statement said.

“The government's commitment is to do everything possible to help wherever needed to guarantee drinkable water,” Environment Minister Teresa Ribera told a news conference in Barcelona.

Catalonia's reservoirs are currently at 16% of capacity at a time of the year when rainfall would normally fill them up. Local authorities have established limits on water use for residents to mitigate against the drought.

Ribera said the government and local water utilities would ship by sea as much as 40,000 cubic metres of desalinated water a day from a plant located in Sagunto, in the Valencia region.

Reuters

