A landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people, disaster officials said on Wednesday.
The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in Maco in the province of Davao de Oro where the buses were picking up employees, mining operator Apex Mining.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the buses.
Those injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, Maco town's disaster agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The disaster agency issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao.
A northeast monsoon and a trough of low pressure has brought rains in the southern Mindanao region from January 28 to February 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.
Reuters
Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
