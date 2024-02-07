World

Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11

07 February 2024 - 07:14 By Karen Lema
Homes were destroyed and around 3.1-million people were without electricity in central and southern Philippines after typhoon Rai hit the archipelagic nation in December 2021. This week a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in  Maco in the province of Davao de Oro where the buses were picking up employees, mining operator Apex Mining.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the buses.

Those injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, Maco town's disaster agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The disaster agency issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao.

A northeast monsoon and a trough of low pressure has brought rains in the southern Mindanao region from January 28 to February 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.

Reuters

