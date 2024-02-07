World

Live sheep, cattle on ship for more than a month will disembark, but then reboard

07 February 2024 - 09:52 By Peter Hobson
A ship carrying cattle and sheep was marooned off the coast of Australia in sweltering heat after it was forced to abandon a trip through the Red Sea, causing outcry from people concerned about the animals' welfare. Stock image.
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com

About 15,500 sheep and cattle aboard a ship that turned back from the Red Sea because of the risk of attack off Yemen will disembark in Australia but are likely to be put on another vessel in the coming weeks and exported, a farm group said.

The livestock have been on board the MV Bahijah for more than a month, prompting an outcry from animal rights advocates who say their treatment is cruel.

The vessel left Australia on January 5 for Israel, but was ordered home and arrived in Australian waters late last month during a heatwave.

Passage through the Red Sea has become perilous because of attacks on shipping by Yemen's Houthi militia.

The Australian government on Monday denied a request by the exporter to offload some animals and send the rest to Israel around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a journey of about 33 days.

The Bahijah is waiting while another livestock carrier loads at Perth's Fremantle port and the animals are unlikely to disembark until Saturday , said Geoff Pearson, head of livestock at farm group WAFarmers.

The animals — about 14,000 sheep and 1,500 cattle — will be transported from Perth into quarantine as required by Australia's biosecurity laws.

“Re-export is the preferred option,” Pearson said, adding the animals were unlikely to return to port immediately.

He said the government had refused to allow the journey to Israel because animal rights groups there had begun court proceedings to block an import permit for the animals.

The agriculture ministry did not comment.

Reuters was unable to contact Bassem Dabbah, the exporter of the livestock. The ship's manager, Korkyra Shipping, has not responded to requests for comment.

Another livestock vessel left Australia last week for the Jordanian Red Sea port of Aqaba, but could divert to a port in the Gulf if the threat of attack from Yemen is too great.

Australia is a major exporter of live animals.

Reuters

