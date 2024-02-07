World

Rebel group in Indonesia's Papua 'orders release' of kidnapped New Zealand pilot

07 February 2024 - 12:19 By Reuters
Pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who works for the small, domestic Susi Air service, was abducted by the armed wing of Free Papua Movement on February 7 last year.
Image: Hostage Aid Worldwide

A rebel group in Indonesia's eastern region of Papua on Wednesday ordered its armed faction deep in the jungle to release a New Zealand pilot it has held hostage for the past year.

An armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya kidnapped Phillip Mehrtens a year ago when he landed a small commercial plane owed by domestic service Susi Air in Papua's remote and mountainous area of Nduga after a routine flight to the area.

The central command of TPNPB said in a statement it will release the New Zealander to “protect humanity and ... human rights”, without citing any specific timing.

“TPNPB will return the pilot [Mehrtens] to his family through the jurisdiction of the secretary-general of the United Nations,” Terianus Satto, the chief of the group's general staff, said in the statement.

Sebby Sambom, spokesperson of TPNPB, said an order for the pilot's release has been issued and a team will be sent to communicate with Egianus, who is expected to follow the order or face court martial.

However, the Papua rebel group is highly factionalised and it was unclear if Egianus will agree to the command.

Benny Ady Prabowo, a spokesperson for the Indonesian police in the Papua province, said he had not been informed about the move and was sceptical.

“We suspect they raised the issue to seek attention,” he said.

A spokesperson for foreign minister Winston Peters said New Zealand continues to work with all parties on securing Mehrtens's safe release, but declined further comment.

A low-level but increasingly deadly battle for independence has been waged in the resource-rich western half of the island of Papua since it was controversially brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the UN in 1969.

Indonesia had sent troops to try to free Mehrtens last year, but later chose to negotiate with the rebel group, an operation authorities say is ongoing. 

Reuters

