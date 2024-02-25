World

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

25 February 2024 - 10:41 By Anirudh Saligrama
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
No casualties or collapsed houses had been reported, Xinhua reported citing local authorities, adding the areas around the epicentre are sparsely populated.
No casualties or collapsed houses had been reported, Xinhua reported citing local authorities, adding the areas around the epicentre are sparsely populated.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration

A 5.8-magnitude struck Akqi County in China's northwestern Xinjiang region at 12:14pm (0414 GMT) on Sunday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 11km (6.84 miles), CENC said.

No casualties or collapsed houses had been reported as of 1:00pm., Xinhua reported citing local authorities, adding the areas around the epicentre are sparsely populated.

The local main grid and power distribution networks are operating as normal, and local train operations have not been affected, Xinhua added.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Jan. 23, killing at least three people.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fraud case against travel agency boss ready for trial South Africa
  2. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa
  3. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  4. Free State police operations yield results South Africa
  5. Fixing it will take a year — Joburg east suburbs battle electricity, water woes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'