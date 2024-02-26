World

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

26 February 2024 - 08:15 By Joel Schectman and Idrees Ali
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Supporters of the campaign to vote “Uncommitted” hold a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, ahead of Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary election in Hamtramck, Michigan, US February 25, 2024.
Supporters of the campaign to vote “Uncommitted” hold a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, ahead of Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary election in Hamtramck, Michigan, US February 25, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A US military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by US Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man remains in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved an active duty airman.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcasted live over the internet, according to the New York Times.

He then doused himself in a clear liquid and set himself on fire, screaming “Free Palestine,” the Times reported.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the US. The protests started after October 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  2. Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended South Africa
  3. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'