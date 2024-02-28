World

Pope Francis skips readings at audience, says he still has a cold

28 February 2024 - 10:44 By Alvise Armellini
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 28, 2024.
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 28, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis skipped readings at his Wednesday weekly audience, delegating the task to an aide and telling the faithful he was still not well.

The 87-year-old pontiff, who has had a number of health issues recently, had cancelled appointments on Saturday and on Monday due to what the Vatican called a mild flu.

On Sunday, however, he addressed crowds in St Peter's Square as normal, to deliver his Angelus message.

"Dear brothers and sisters, I still have a bit of a cold", Francis said, announcing that someone else would read his catechesis on envy and vainglory, two of the seven deadly sins.

In December, the pope was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

In January, he was unable to complete a speech owing to "a touch of bronchitis". Later in the month he said he was doing better despite "some aches and pains".

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of a lung removed.

The pope also has difficulty walking, and regularly uses a wheelchair or a cane. On Wednesday, he arrived at his indoor audience in a wheelchair.

Reuters

