World

Bangladesh building fire kills at least 43, dozens injured

01 March 2024 - 08:21 By Reuters
A massive fire raced through a six-storey building in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka late on Thursday, killing at least 43 people and injuring dozens, the country's health minister said.

The fire originated in a restaurant and quickly spread to other floors. At least 43 people have died and 22 others are being treated at health facilities, health minister Samanta Lal Sen told reporters after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

All 22 people admitted with severe burns are in critical condition, Sen said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, fire officials said.

Fires are common in densely populated Dhaka. In recent years there has been a boom in new buildings, often constructed without proper safety measures. Fires and explosions have occurred due to faulty gas cylinders, air-conditioners and bad electrical wiring.

Reuters

