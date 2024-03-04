World

Two months after failed voyage, 14,500 Australian livestock sail again for Israel

04 March 2024 - 06:47 By Peter Hobson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Around 14,000 sheep and 500 cattle were on board and the remaining cattle would be exported on other ships in the coming weeks.
Around 14,000 sheep and 500 cattle were on board and the remaining cattle would be exported on other ships in the coming weeks.
Image: Animals Australia/ File photo

Around 14,500 livestock sailed from Australia to Israel on Sunday for the second time, two months after their first voyage was curtailed by the threat of attack by Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

The animals left Fremantle port in Perth on January 5 but halfway to the Middle East, their ship abandoned its route and was ordered home by the Australian government.

The turn-back was part of the havoc wrought by the Houthi strikes in support of Hamas militants in Palestine that have forced shippers to reroute to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa.

The livestock endured weeks of limbo aboard the vessel and, since disembarking in mid-February, in holding facilities on land, where Australia's biosecurity laws require they must be quarantined.

Activists and some politicians branded the animals' treatment as torture and demanded a swift end to the live sheep trade, but the government and industry say they have been in good condition and health.

The agriculture ministry said in mid-February that four cattle and 64 sheep had died on board the Bahijah since it set sail on Jan. 5 but that these were below reportable mortality levels.

The livestock were loaded onto the same ship they first sailed on, the MV Bahijah, over the weekend and left Fremantle on Sunday, said Geoff Pearson, the head of livestock at farm group WAFarmers.

SA may soon export more livestock to meet demand in Saudi Arabia

But NSPCA reiterates its stance against live exports
News
3 days ago

Cruel stink of the ship of shame

First came the stench. Then a burning in the eyes and nose — the telltale sign of ammonia. Manure everywhere, in the feed troughs and water troughs, ...
News
1 week ago

He said around 14,000 sheep and 500 cattle were on board and the remaining cattle would be exported on other ships in the coming weeks.

The agriculture ministry said it had approved the shipment.

“The exporter intends to transport the livestock to Israel without passing through the Red Sea,” it said in a statement.

The route from Australia around Africa to Israel takes around 33 days, industry figures say.

Reuters has been unable to contact the exporter, Bassem Dabbah. The ship's manager, Korkyra Shipping, has not responded to requests for comment.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news
  2. eThekwini acts against workers for damaging infrastructure, as residents left ... South Africa
  3. Three dead, including student, in drive-by shooting in Braamfontein South Africa
  4. WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein