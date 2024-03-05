World

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region

05 March 2024 - 06:53 By Reuters
The quake was at a depth of 10 km.
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

