Iran to unload crude from seized tanker Advantage Sweet, Fars says

06 March 2024 - 12:17 By Reuters
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi speaks during a press conference after the parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2024.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Advantage Sweet, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized by Iran's army in April 2023, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The unloading of the cargo follows a court order by Iran's judiciary which stated the move is in retaliation to US sanctions preventing the sale of critical medicine for Iranian victims of a rare skin disease.

Advantage Sweet is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by US firm Chevron.

