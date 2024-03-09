World

Nine die in Wisconsin highway collision of truck and passenger van

09 March 2024 - 17:17 By Steve Gorman
Nine people were killed on Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer truck and a passenger van in central Wisconsin, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 8am in Dewhurst, a town on state highway 95, when the van entered an intersection from a side road to cross the two-lane highway in the path of the oncoming truck, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

Dewhurst is about 200 miles (322km) northwest of the state's largest city of Milwaukee.

The van's driver and eight of its nine passengers died, along with the driver of the truck, who was alone in his vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The lone survivor from the van was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Pictures of the scene showed both vehicles heavily mangled by the impact, with the van crumpled on its side. The crash is being investigated, officials said.

The names of the victims were not released.

Reuters

