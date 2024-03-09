US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says

US Navy ships and aircraft shot down 15 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAVs) fired by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea area early on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
The military was responding to a large-scale attack by “Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists” launched into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden between 4am and 6:30am (1300-1530 GMT), CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The UAVs were determined to present “an imminent threat to merchant vessels, US Navy, and coalition ships in the region,” it said.
A 'number' of US war destroyers targeted at Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Yemen's Houthis say
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted US bulk carrier Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech early on Saturday.
The spokesperson also said they targeted “a number of US war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones”.
The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Reuters
