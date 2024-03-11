World

Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland, police say

11 March 2024 - 09:42 By Gursimran Kaur
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy. File photo.
The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy. File photo.
Image: kesu87 / 123rf.com

Five cross-country skiers who went missing during a ski tour in Switzerland were found dead while a search continues for the sixth skier, police said on Monday.

The skiers, five of them members of the same family, went missing around Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday in Tête Blanche sector, police said.

The skiers were between the ages of 21 and 58, according to an earlier police statement. Five belonged to one family from the Valais canton, while a sixth person is from the canton of Fribourg.

Police did not reveal the identity of those who were found dead.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Club Med Tignes, France, is a blast - even if you don't ski

Snow virgin Elizabeth Sleith checks in to Club Med Tignes in the French Alps to find ample opportunities to test your limits or chill out and ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

From La Rosière to Val Thorens — hit the slopes of France's best ski resorts

SPONSORED | Club Med offers a choice of top all-inclusive resorts for a snow-filled adventure for family, friends or couples in 2022
Lifestyle
1 year ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Piste off: why SA and Britain will never ski out of the cold at Winter Olympics

Well, Britain did win a bronze in 2018, but SA has the likes of the Isaacson clan, which doesn’t bode well
Sport
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents South Africa
  2. Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week South Africa
  3. SA toddler born to mother arrested for drug trafficking in Senegal repatriated South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'