World

Global child mortality rates dropped in 2022 but progress is slow, says UN

13 March 2024 - 06:54 By Jennifer Rigby
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Overall, deaths in babies and children under-five in 2022 were concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, which represented 57% of the global total despite only making up 30% of the live births that year. File photo.
Overall, deaths in babies and children under-five in 2022 were concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, which represented 57% of the global total despite only making up 30% of the live births that year. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

The number of children globally who died before their fifth birthday dropped to a record low of 4.9-million in 2022, but that represents one death every six seconds, according to new UN estimates.

While the mortality rate for under-fives has roughly halved since 2000, the world is behind in the goal of reducing preventable deaths in that age group by 2030, and progress has slowed since 2015, the report released on Wednesday found.

Deaths in babies and children under-five in 2022 were concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa.

The numbers represent "an important milestone", said Juan Pablo Uribe, director for health nutrition and population at the World Bank, one of the partners that put together the report alongside Unicef, the UN population division and the World Health Organization.

"But this is simply not enough."

The picture is varied. Some countries, like Cambodia, Malawi and Mongolia, have reduced under-five mortality rates by more than 75% since 2000.

Overall, deaths in babies and children under-five in 2022 were concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, which represented 57% of the global total despite only making up 30% of the live births that year. Southern Asia had around a quarter of deaths and live births. Around half the deaths globally are among newborns, the report said.

The report was limited by a lack of data in the worst-affected countries, the UN partners said.

The deaths were largely caused by preventable or treatable causes, such as pre-term birth, pneumonia or diarrhea. Better access to primary health care and community health workers could vastly improve the outlook, the UN said, though climate change, increasing inequity, conflict and the long-term fall-out of Covid-19 could all threaten progress.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Crashes second-highest cause of death by injury for Cape Town children

Car crashes have been identified in a study as the second leading cause of death by injury for Capetonian children under 10.
News
3 months ago

State of a South African child in the spotlight on world children’s day

As countries around the world mark Children’s Day, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, alongside Deloitte, have shone a spotlight on the numerous ...
News
3 months ago

Extreme heat risks rise for pregnant women and babies

During heatwaves, pregnant women are at higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or of having a low-weight baby, said Elias, nutrition co-ordinator at ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime' South Africa
  2. R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting South Africa
  3. WATCH | 18-vehicle pile-up in Centurion, multiple injuries South Africa
  4. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  5. Price Check | Here's what groceries used to cost & it's a shocker Consumer Live

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens