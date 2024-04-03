World

What we know so far about the seven aid workers killed in Gaza by Israel

03 April 2024 - 08:26 By Lewis Jackson and Alasdair Pal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024.
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot/File Photo

An Israeli air strike on an aid convoy in Gaza on Monday killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen including citizens of Australia, Britain, Poland.

Israeli said it mistakenly killed the aid workers and promised a full investigation. Here's what we know about those killed.

SAIFEDDIN ISSAM AYAD ABUTAHA, PALESTINE

The 25-year-old Palestinian was buried in a ceremony attended by hundreds in his hometown of Rafah on Tuesday, according to BBC News.

“He was happy to work with an organisation that provides humanitarian aid to the displaced, our hearts are broken by your death, Saif,” the BBC reported his close friend Hassan saying.

“You have hurt us with your passing, and we will not forget you.”

LALZAWMI “ZOMI” FRANKCOM, AUSTRALIA

Known to her friends as “Zomi”, the 43-year-old Lalzawmi Frankcom joined World Central Kitchen after an earlier career at the Commonwealth Bank.

Social media posts show her in Pakistan and Bangladesh during floods in 2022 and on a motorbike convoy delivering aid into the Haitian highlands a year earlier.

“For her it was the perfect job, she got to serve hot meals to people who were having maybe the lowest point of their lives,” her friend Bryan Weaver told Reuters.

“She made you feel like you were the only person in the room.

In a statement her family said Zomi left behind a legacy of compassion, bravery and love.

DAMIAN SOBOL, POLAND

Sobol, a relief worker, lived in the city of Przemysl, in southeastern Poland, according to the city's mayor Wojciech Bakun.

“There are no words to describe the feelings of people who knew this amazing young man right now,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Sobol, aged 35, was pictured in videos shot months before his death, itemising aid supplies bound for Gaza, including water systems, kitchen equipment and meals.

"(It is) everything (needed) to create a kitchen and feed people where needed,” he said.

JOHN CHAPMAN, JAMES KIRBY, JAMES HENDERSON, UK

Chapman, Kirby and Henderson were all part of WCK's security team, according to the NGO.

British media reported that all three were former soldiers in the British military, and worked as private security contractors for UK-based firm Solace Global.

Former special forces commando Chapman, a 57-year-old married father-of-two, had only been in Gaza for a few weeks before he was killed, according to newspaper The Sun.

Henderson, aged 33, served for six years in the Royal Marines, an elite fighting force of the British navy, according to his LinkedIn page.

The 47-year-old Kirby is also an Army veteran, according to The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Solace Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JACOB FLICKINGER, US AND CANADA

The 33-year old dual citizen of the US and Canada was part of the relief team killed on Monday.

Those responsible for his and his colleague's deaths must be held accountable, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in a social media post that condemned the strikes.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Fighting rages across Gaza amid revival of truce talks

Israeli strikes killed 77 Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday, as Egypt hosted an Israeli delegation for a ...
News
2 days ago

Iran vows revenge on Israel after Damascus embassy attack

Iran vowed on Tuesday to take revenge on Israel for an airstrike that killed two of its top generals and five other military advisers at the Iranian ...
News
21 hours ago

Israel reports aerial attack on Eilat, Iraqi militia claims launch

Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat came under an aerial attack on Monday that caused no casualties, the military said, and an Iranian-backed armed ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa
  2. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  3. Durban metro cop who allegedly shared video of dead girlfriend appears on ... South Africa
  4. Nine suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Mariannhill, KZN South Africa
  5. Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges