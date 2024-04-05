World

Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

05 April 2024 - 10:00 By James Mackenzie
A view of Ashdod port after the Israeli cabinet approved the temporary use of the port for aid deliveries into Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Ashdod, Israel, April 5, 2024.
A view of Ashdod port after the Israeli cabinet approved the temporary use of the port for aid deliveries into Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Ashdod, Israel, April 5, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

It also approved expanded entry of aid from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said.

Reuters

