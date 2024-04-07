World

Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza, spokesperson says

07 April 2024 - 11:45 By Ari Rabinovitch
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel.
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/ File photo.

The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

The military did not immediately provide further details

