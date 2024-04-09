World

US envoy to UN to visit Korean border, North Korean defectors

09 April 2024 - 08:30 By Hyonhee Shin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's trip, set for April 14-20, comes after Russia rejected the annual renewal of the multinational panel of experts which has over the past 15 years worked on the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. File photo.
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's trip, set for April 14-20, comes after Russia rejected the annual renewal of the multinational panel of experts which has over the past 15 years worked on the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The US ambassador to the United Nations will travel to the heavily armed Korean border and meet North Korean defectors in South Korea, her office said on Monday, amid faltering UN efforts to ensure sanctions enforcement against the North.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's trip, set for April 14-20, came after Russia rejected the annual renewal of the multinational panel of experts which has over the past 15 years worked on the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo criticised Moscow's veto and China's abstention, which experts said would undermine the sanctions enforcement, with a South Korean envoy likening it to “destroying a CCTV to avoid being caught red-handed.”

Thomas-Greenfield's trip, which will also include a stop in Japan, was meant to advance bilateral and trilateral co-operation on the sanctions and beyond, US mission to the UN spokesperson Nate Evans said.

Both South Korea and Japan are currently members of the Security Council.

“In both countries, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will discuss next steps to ensure a continuation of independent and accurate reporting of the DPRK's ongoing weapons proliferation and sanctions evasion activities,” Evans said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In South Korea, Thomas-Greenfield will travel to the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas, meet young North Korean defectors as well as students at Ewha Womans University, Evans said.

In Japan, she will also meet family members of Japanese citizens who were abducted in the early 2000s by North Korea, and visit Nagasaki, which was hit by US nuclear bombing in 1945.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Taiwan war games to simulate repelling Chinese drill that turns into attack

Taiwan's annual war games this year will practise "kill" zones at sea to break a blockade and simulate a scenario where China suddenly turns one of ...
News
3 hours ago

Hyundai ends Indonesia aluminium deal after climate campaign by K-pop fans

South Korea's Hyundai Motor and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia have ended an aluminium supply agreement after calls by a climate campaigner backed by ...
Motoring
1 week ago

South Korean held in Russia for spying did humanitarian and mission work, says aid group

A South Korean missionary who has been arrested by Russia on spying charges was sent to do humanitarian and mission work only and had no involvement ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Korea, United States prepare for early talks on sharing defence costs

South Korea and the US have named envoys to launch a new early round of talks on ways to share the cost of keeping American troops in South Korea, ...
News
1 month ago

South Korea detains boat carrying suspected North Korean defectors

South Korean authorities on Tuesday detained a North Korean boat carrying people believed to be seeking to defect from the isolated country, the ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  2. Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected South Africa
  3. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  4. Wits Business School and Fasset are ensuring women take their place in the ... News
  5. WATCH | Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico World

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show