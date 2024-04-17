World

UN appeals for $2.8bn for Gaza, West Bank aid

17 April 2024 - 14:20 By Reuters
Palestinian man Ali Oroq, whose grandson Zein was wounded after he was hit by aid airdropped on Gaza and later succumbed to his wounds, points with a cane to their house which was hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City on April 16 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $2.8bn (R53.37bn) in funding to assist more than 3-million people in Gaza and the West Bank until the end of the year, to help ease food shortages and prevent looming famine in Gaza.

A flash appeal published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that sum was needed to help 3.1-million people and "reduce human suffering and prevent further loss of life."

A major chunk of funding — $782.1m — will be destined for food aid for 2.2-million people in Gaza and 400,000 people in the West Bank, the appeal said.

More than six months of war have created critical food shortages among Gaza's Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, according to the UN.

A senior UN aid official said on Tuesday that the United Nations was struggling to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip and while there had been some improvement in coordination with Israel, aid deliveries in the enclave still faced obstacles.

Israel aims to wipe out Hamas in Gaza after a deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, in which it killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 33,000 people since, in its assault on the enclave.

