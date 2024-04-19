World

Iranian senior commander says no damage caused in overnight attack

No plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, says senior Iranian official

19 April 2024 - 08:52 By Reuters
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian speaks to members of Security Council during a meeting to address the situation in the Middle East, at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, on April 18 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

No damage was caused in the overnight attack, a senior commander of Iran's Army Siavosh Mihandoust said on Friday according to state TV, adding that the noise heard overnight in Isfahan was due to air defence systems targeting a “suspicious object”.

Iran has no plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday, hours after sources said Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil.

“The foreign source of the incident has not been confirmed. We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack,” the Iranian official said on condition of anonymity.

